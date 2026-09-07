Tá-Há 20:59 قال موعدكم يوم الزينة وان يحشر الناس ضحى ٥٩
Página 315 · Juz 16
قَالَ
مَوۡعِدُكُمۡ
يَوۡمُ
ٱلزِّينَةِ
وَأَن
يُحۡشَرَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
ضُحٗى
٥٩
Dijo [Moisés]: “Nuestra cita será el día de la fiesta, cuando la gente se congregue a la media mañana”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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