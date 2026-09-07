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Tá-Há 20:62 فتنازعوا امرهم بينهم واسروا النجوى ٦٢

Página 315 · Juz 16

فَتَنَٰزَعُوٓاْ
أَمۡرَهُم
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّجۡوَىٰ
٦٢
Entonces, [los hechiceros] debatieron entre ellos acerca de Moisés, y deliberaron secretamente.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meeting of the Two Parties, Musa's Propagation of the Message and the Magicians

Allah, the Exalted informs that when Fir`awn and Musa agreed to an appointed meeting at a specified place and time, Fir`awn began to gather some magicians from the cities of his kingdom. Every person who had any affil

The Meeting of the Two Parties, Musa's Propagation of the Message and the Magicians

Allah, the Exalted informs that when Fir`awn and Musa agreed to an

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