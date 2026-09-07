Tá-Há 20:62 فتنازعوا امرهم بينهم واسروا النجوى ٦٢
Página 315 · Juz 16
فَتَنَٰزَعُوٓاْ
أَمۡرَهُم
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
وَأَسَرُّواْ
ٱلنَّجۡوَىٰ
٦٢
Entonces, [los hechiceros] debatieron entre ellos acerca de Moisés, y deliberaron secretamente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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