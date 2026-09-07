Tá-Há 20:72 قالوا لن نوثرك على ما جاءنا من البينات والذي فطرنا فاقض ما انت قاض انما تقضي هاذه الحياة الدنيا ٧٢
Página 316 · Juz 16
قَالُواْ
لَن
نُّؤۡثِرَكَ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَٱلَّذِي
فَطَرَنَاۖ
فَٱقۡضِ
مَآ
أَنتَ
قَاضٍۖ
إِنَّمَا
تَقۡضِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَآ
٧٢
Dijeron: “No antepondremos nuestra lealtad a ti a los milagros evidentes que hemos presenciado, y [menos aún] a Quien nos creó. Haz pues con nosotros lo que has decidido; tú solo puedes condenarnos en esta vida.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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