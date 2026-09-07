Tá-Há 20:69 والق ما في يمينك تلقف ما صنعوا انما صنعوا كيد ساحر ولا يفلح الساحر حيث اتى ٦٩
Página 316 · Juz 16
وَأَلۡقِ
مَا
فِي
يَمِينِكَ
تَلۡقَفۡ
مَا
صَنَعُوٓاْۖ
إِنَّمَا
صَنَعُواْ
كَيۡدُ
سَٰحِرٖۖ
وَلَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلسَّاحِرُ
حَيۡثُ
أَتَىٰ
٦٩
Arroja lo que tienes en tu diestra, que anulará lo que ellos hicieron, pues solo se trata de una hechicería, y los hechiceros jamás han de triunfar”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إِمَّآ أَن تُلْقِىَ
("Either you throw first...") meaning, "you go first."
وَإِمَّآ أَن نَّكُونَ أَوَّلَ مَنْ أَلْقَىقَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُواْ
("...or we be t…
The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith
Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,
إ…