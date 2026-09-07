Tá-Há 20:75 ومن ياته مومنا قد عمل الصالحات فاولايك لهم الدرجات العلى ٧٥
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وَمَن
يَأۡتِهِۦ
مُؤۡمِنٗا
قَدۡ
عَمِلَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
لَهُمُ
ٱلدَّرَجَٰتُ
ٱلۡعُلَىٰ
٧٥
En cambio, quien se presente ante su Señor creyendo en Él y habiendo obrado rectamente, obtendrá los más altos grados [en el Paraíso].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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