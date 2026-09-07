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Tá-Há 20:66 قال بل القوا فاذا حبالهم وعصيهم يخيل اليه من سحرهم انها تسعى ٦٦

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قَالَ
بَلۡ
أَلۡقُواْۖ
فَإِذَا
حِبَالُهُمۡ
وَعِصِيُّهُمۡ
يُخَيَّلُ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
سِحۡرِهِمۡ
أَنَّهَا
تَسۡعَىٰ
٦٦
Dijo [Moisés]: “Arrojen ustedes primero”. Entonces arrojaron sus cuerdas y varas, y por el hechizo que habían empleado, estas parecían moverse [como si fueran verdaderas serpientes].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith

Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,

إِمَّآ أَن تُلْقِىَ

("Either you throw first...") meaning, "you go first."

وَإِمَّآ أَن نَّكُونَ أَوَّلَ مَنْ أَلْقَىقَالَ بَلْ أَلْقُواْ

("...or we be t

The Competition, Musa's Victory, and the Magician's Faith

Allah, the Exalted, informs about the magicians when they met Musa, that they said to Musa,

إ
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