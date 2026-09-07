Tá-Há 20:66 قال بل القوا فاذا حبالهم وعصيهم يخيل اليه من سحرهم انها تسعى ٦٦
Página 316 · Juz 16
قَالَ
بَلۡ
أَلۡقُواْۖ
فَإِذَا
حِبَالُهُمۡ
وَعِصِيُّهُمۡ
يُخَيَّلُ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
سِحۡرِهِمۡ
أَنَّهَا
تَسۡعَىٰ
٦٦
Dijo [Moisés]: “Arrojen ustedes primero”. Entonces arrojaron sus cuerdas y varas, y por el hechizo que habían empleado, estas parecían moverse [como si fueran verdaderas serpientes].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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