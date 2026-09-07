Tá-Há 20:77 ولقد اوحينا الى موسى ان اسر بعبادي فاضرب لهم طريقا في البحر يبسا لا تخاف دركا ولا تخشى ٧٧
Página 317 · Juz 16
وَلَقَدۡ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَسۡرِ
بِعِبَادِي
فَٱضۡرِبۡ
لَهُمۡ
طَرِيقٗا
فِي
ٱلۡبَحۡرِ
يَبَسٗا
لَّا
تَخَٰفُ
دَرَكٗا
وَلَا
تَخۡشَىٰ
٧٧
Le ordené a Moisés: “Sal por la noche con Mis siervos, y abre [por Mi voluntad] el mar dejándoles un camino de tierra firme [por donde puedan huir], y no tengan temor de que los alcancen ni tampoco de morir ahogados”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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