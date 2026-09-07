Tá-Há 20:82 واني لغفار لمن تاب وامن وعمل صالحا ثم اهتدى ٨٢
Página 317 · Juz 16
وَإِنِّي
لَغَفَّارٞ
لِّمَن
تَابَ
وَءَامَنَ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱهۡتَدَىٰ
٨٢
Yo soy Perdonador con quienes se arrepienten, creen, obran rectamente y se encaminan [por el sendero recto].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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