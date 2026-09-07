Tá-Há 20:80 يا بني اسراييل قد انجيناكم من عدوكم وواعدناكم جانب الطور الايمن ونزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى ٨٠
Página 317 · Juz 16
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
قَدۡ
أَنجَيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
عَدُوِّكُمۡ
وَوَٰعَدۡنَٰكُمۡ
جَانِبَ
ٱلطُّورِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنَ
وَنَزَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰ
٨٠
¡Oh, Hijos de Israel! [Recuerden cuando] los salvé de sus enemigos, los cité en la ladera derecha del monte [para que pudieran presenciar Mis milagros], y les envié el maná y las codornices.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
A Reminder for the Children of Israel of
Allah's Favors upon Them Allah reminds of His tremendous favors upon the Children of Israel and His numerous blessings. He saved them from their enemy, Fir`awn, and He relieved their eyes by drowning him and his hosts all at one time while they watched. Allah…
A Reminder for the Children of Israel of
Allah's Favors upon Them Allah reminds of His tremendous favors upon the Children of Israel and His numerous b…