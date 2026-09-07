Tá-Há 20:78 فاتبعهم فرعون بجنوده فغشيهم من اليم ما غشيهم ٧٨
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فَأَتۡبَعَهُمۡ
فِرۡعَوۡنُ
بِجُنُودِهِۦ
فَغَشِيَهُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡيَمِّ
مَا
غَشِيَهُمۡ
٧٨
Cuando el Faraón y su ejército siguieron [a los creyentes], el mar se los tragó.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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