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Tá-Há 20:79 واضل فرعون قومه وما هدى ٧٩

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وَأَضَلَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنُ
قَوۡمَهُۥ
وَمَا
هَدَىٰ
٧٩
El Faraón, en lugar de guiar a su pueblo, lo llevó al extravío.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel leave Egypt

Allah, the Exalted, informs that He commanded Musa to journey at night with the Children of Israel, when Fir`awn refused to release them and send them with Musa. He was to take them away from Fir`awn's captivity. Allah expounds upon this in Surahs other than this no

The Children of Israel leave Egypt

Allah, the Exalted, informs that He commanded Musa to journey at night with the Children of Israel, when Fir`awn ref

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