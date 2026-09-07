Tá-Há 20:81 كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم ولا تطغوا فيه فيحل عليكم غضبي ومن يحلل عليه غضبي فقد هوى ٨١
Página 317 · Juz 16
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَطۡغَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
فَيَحِلَّ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
غَضَبِيۖ
وَمَن
يَحۡلِلۡ
عَلَيۡهِ
غَضَبِي
فَقَدۡ
هَوَىٰ
٨١
Coman de las cosas buenas que les he proveído, pero no se extralimiten, pues Mi ira recaería sobre ustedes. Aquel sobre quien caiga Mi ira será un desdichado.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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