Sád 38:30 ووهبنا لداوود سليمان نعم العبد انه اواب ٣٠
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وَوَهَبۡنَا
لِدَاوُۥدَ
سُلَيۡمَٰنَۚ
نِعۡمَ
ٱلۡعَبۡدُ
إِنَّهُۥٓ
أَوَّابٌ
٣٠
Agracié a David con [su hijo] Salomón, quien fue un siervo excelente, pues volvía a Mí en todos sus asuntos y se arrepentía con sinceridad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(And Sulayman inherited Dawud) (27:1). meaning, he inherited prophethood from him. Dawud had other sons besides Sulayman, for he had one hundred free wives.
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Sulayman the Son of Dawud
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وَوَرِثَ سُلَيْمَـنُ دَاوُودَ
(And Sulayman i…