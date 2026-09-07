Sád 38:39 هاذا عطاونا فامنن او امسك بغير حساب ٣٩
Página 455 · Juz 23
هَٰذَا
عَطَآؤُنَا
فَٱمۡنُنۡ
أَوۡ
أَمۡسِكۡ
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
٣٩
[Le dije:] “Éste es el reino con el que te he agraciado; haz uso de él como quieras, pues no deberás rendir cuenta de ello”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him.'
وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَى كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَداً
(and We placed on his throne Jasad (a body)).
ثُمَّ أَنَابَ
(and he returned.) means, after this test, he turne…
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him…