Sád 38:35 قال رب اغفر لي وهب لي ملكا لا ينبغي لاحد من بعدي انك انت الوهاب ٣٥
Página 455 · Juz 23
قَالَ
رَبِّ
ٱغۡفِرۡ
لِي
وَهَبۡ
لِي
مُلۡكٗا
لَّا
يَنۢبَغِي
لِأَحَدٖ
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِيٓۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡوَهَّابُ
٣٥
y exclamó: “¡Señor mío! Perdóname y concédeme un reino [tan poderoso], que nadie pueda igualarlo después de mí; Tú eres el Dadivoso”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him…