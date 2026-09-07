Sád 38:38 واخرين مقرنين في الاصفاد ٣٨
Página 455 · Juz 23
وَءَاخَرِينَ
مُقَرَّنِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَصۡفَادِ
٣٨
y otros [demonios rebeldes] encadenados unos con otros.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him.'
وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَى كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَداً
(and We placed on his throne Jasad (a body)).
ثُمَّ أَنَابَ
(and he returned.) means, after this test, he turne…
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him…