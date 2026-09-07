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Sád 38:32 فقال اني احببت حب الخير عن ذكر ربي حتى توارت بالحجاب ٣٢

Página 455 · Juz 23

فَقَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَحۡبَبۡتُ
حُبَّ
ٱلۡخَيۡرِ
عَن
ذِكۡرِ
رَبِّي
حَتَّىٰ
تَوَارَتۡ
بِٱلۡحِجَابِ
٣٢
[luego de permanecer toda la tarde jugando con ellos descuidó la oración, y entonces Salomón] dijo: “Cómo he podido preferir éstos caballos al recuerdo de Dios hasta que el Sol se ocultó”[1]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Sulayman the Son of Dawud

Allah tells us that he gave Sulayman to Dawud as a Prophet, as He says elsewhere:

وَوَرِثَ سُلَيْمَـنُ دَاوُودَ

(And Sulayman inherited Dawud) (27:1). meaning, he inherited prophethood from him. Dawud had other sons besides Sulayman, for he had one hundred free wives.

نِعْمَ ال

Sulayman the Son of Dawud

Allah tells us that he gave Sulayman to Dawud as a Prophet, as He says elsewhere:

وَوَرِثَ سُلَيْمَـنُ دَاوُودَ

(And Sulayman i

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