Sád 38:32 فقال اني احببت حب الخير عن ذكر ربي حتى توارت بالحجاب ٣٢
Página 455 · Juz 23
فَقَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَحۡبَبۡتُ
حُبَّ
ٱلۡخَيۡرِ
عَن
ذِكۡرِ
رَبِّي
حَتَّىٰ
تَوَارَتۡ
بِٱلۡحِجَابِ
٣٢
[luego de permanecer toda la tarde jugando con ellos descuidó la oración, y entonces Salomón] dijo: “Cómo he podido preferir éstos caballos al recuerdo de Dios hasta que el Sol se ocultó”[1]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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