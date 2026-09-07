Sád 38:33 ردوها علي فطفق مسحا بالسوق والاعناق ٣٣
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رُدُّوهَا
عَلَيَّۖ
فَطَفِقَ
مَسۡحَۢا
بِٱلسُّوقِ
وَٱلۡأَعۡنَاقِ
٣٣
[Dijo Salomón:] “Traédmelos”. Y acarició sus cuellos y sus patas.[1] 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Sulayman the Son of Dawud
Allah tells us that he gave Sulayman to Dawud as a Prophet, as He says elsewhere:
وَوَرِثَ سُلَيْمَـنُ دَاوُودَ
(And Sulayman inherited Dawud) (27:1). meaning, he inherited prophethood from him. Dawud had other sons besides Sulayman, for he had one hundred free wives.
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Sulayman the Son of Dawud
Allah tells us that he gave Sulayman to Dawud as a Prophet, as He says elsewhere:
وَوَرِثَ سُلَيْمَـنُ دَاوُودَ
(And Sulayman i…