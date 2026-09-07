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Sád 38:37 والشياطين كل بناء وغواص ٣٧

Página 455 · Juz 23

وَٱلشَّيَٰطِينَ
كُلَّ
بَنَّآءٖ
وَغَوَّاصٖ
٣٧
y a los yinn, algunos [creyentes] para la construcción, otros como buzos [que extraían perlas],
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him

Allah says,

وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ

(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him.'

وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَى كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَداً

(and We placed on his throne Jasad (a body)).

ثُمَّ أَنَابَ

(and he returned.) means, after this test, he turne

How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him

Allah says,

وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ

(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him

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