Sád 38:36 فسخرنا له الريح تجري بامره رخاء حيث اصاب ٣٦
Página 455 · Juz 23
فَسَخَّرۡنَا
لَهُ
ٱلرِّيحَ
تَجۡرِي
بِأَمۡرِهِۦ
رُخَآءً
حَيۡثُ
أَصَابَ
٣٦
Entonces puse a su servicio el viento, que corría según su orden adonde él quisiera,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him.'
وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَى كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَداً
(and We placed on his throne Jasad (a body)).
ثُمَّ أَنَابَ
(and he returned.) means, after this test, he turne…
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him…