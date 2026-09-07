Sád 38:34 ولقد فتنا سليمان والقينا على كرسيه جسدا ثم اناب ٣٤
Página 455 · Juz 23
وَلَقَدۡ
فَتَنَّا
سُلَيۡمَٰنَ
وَأَلۡقَيۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
كُرۡسِيِّهِۦ
جَسَدٗا
ثُمَّ
أَنَابَ
٣٤
Puse a prueba a Salomón [despojándolo de su reino] cuando puse en su trono un demonio con figura humana [que disponía de su reino como quería]. Entonces, [Salomón] se dirigió a su Señor
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him.'
وَأَلْقَيْنَا عَلَى كُرْسِيِّهِ جَسَداً
(and We placed on his throne Jasad (a body)).
ثُمَّ أَنَابَ
(and he returned.) means, after this test, he turne…
How Allah tested Sulayman then made Things easy for Him
Allah says,
وَلَقَدْ فَتَنَّا سُلَيْمَـنَ
(And indeed, We tried Sulayman) meaning, `We tested him…