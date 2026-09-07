Sád 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩
Página 455 · Juz 23
كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
Este Libro que te revelo [¡Oh, Mujámmad!] encierra grandes bendiciones, para que mediten sobre sus signos y reflexionen los dotados de intelecto.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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