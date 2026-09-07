Sád 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Página 455 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
No he creado el cielo, la Tierra y todo cuanto hay entre ambos en vano. Eso es lo que creen los que rechazan la verdad, pero, ¡ay de los incrédulos! ¡Qué [castigo les aguarda en] el Infierno!
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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