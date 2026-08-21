خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
نَّفۡسٖ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۡهَا
زَوۡجَهَا
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمِ
ثَمَٰنِيَةَ
أَزۡوَٰجٖۚ
يَخۡلُقُكُمۡ
فِي
بُطُونِ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡ
خَلۡقٗا
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
خَلۡقٖ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
ثَلَٰثٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۖ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُصۡرَفُونَ
٦
He created you ˹all˺ from a single soul,1 then from it He made its mate.2 And He produced for you four pairs of cattle.3 He creates you in the wombs of your mothers ˹in stages˺, one development after another, in three layers of darkness.4 That is Allah—your Lord! All authority belongs to Him. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. How can you then be turned away?
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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