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Az-Zumar 39:6 خلقكم من نفس واحدة ثم جعل منها زوجها وانزل لكم من الانعام ثمانية ازواج يخلقكم في بطون امهاتكم خلقا من بعد خلق في ظلمات ثلاث ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك لا الاه الا هو فانى تصرفون ٦

Page 459 · Juz 23

خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
نَّفۡسٖ
وَٰحِدَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَ
مِنۡهَا
زَوۡجَهَا
وَأَنزَلَ
لَكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡأَنۡعَٰمِ
ثَمَٰنِيَةَ
أَزۡوَٰجٖۚ
يَخۡلُقُكُمۡ
فِي
بُطُونِ
أُمَّهَٰتِكُمۡ
خَلۡقٗا
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
خَلۡقٖ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
ثَلَٰثٖۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۖ
لَآ
إِلَٰهَ
إِلَّا
هُوَۖ
فَأَنَّىٰ
تُصۡرَفُونَ
٦
He created you ˹all˺ from a single soul,1 then from it He made its mate.2 And He produced for you four pairs of cattle.3 He creates you in the wombs of your mothers ˹in stages˺, one development after another, in three layers of darkness.4 That is Allah—your Lord! All authority belongs to Him. There is no god ˹worthy of worship˺ except Him. How can you then be turned away?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah

Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He is the Sovereign and Controller alternating the night and day.

يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ

(He makes th

Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah

Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He i

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