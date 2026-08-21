تَنزِيلُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
١
The revelation of this Book is from Allah—the Almighty, All-Wise.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Allah ﷺ used to fast until we would say, `He does not want to break fast,' and he would not fast until we would say, `He does not want to fast.' And he us…
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Virtues of Surat Az-Zumar
An-Nasa'i recorded that `A'ishah, may Allah be pleased with her, said, "The Messenger of Alla…