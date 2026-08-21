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Az-Zumar 39:4 لو اراد الله ان يتخذ ولدا لاصطفى مما يخلق ما يشاء سبحانه هو الله الواحد القهار ٤

Page 458 · Juz 23

لَّوۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
وَلَدٗا
لَّٱصۡطَفَىٰ
مِمَّا
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
هُوَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٤
Had it been Allah’s Will to have offspring, He could have chosen whatever He willed of His creation. Glory be to Him! He is Allah—the One, the Supreme.
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