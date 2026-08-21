لَّوۡ
أَرَادَ
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَتَّخِذَ
وَلَدٗا
لَّٱصۡطَفَىٰ
مِمَّا
يَخۡلُقُ
مَا
يَشَآءُۚ
سُبۡحَٰنَهُۥۖ
هُوَ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡوَٰحِدُ
ٱلۡقَهَّارُ
٤
Had it been Allah’s Will to have offspring, He could have chosen whatever He willed of His creation. Glory be to Him! He is Allah—the One, the Supreme.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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