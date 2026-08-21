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Az-Zumar 39:2 انا انزلنا اليك الكتاب بالحق فاعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ٢

Page 458 · Juz 23

إِنَّآ
أَنزَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
فَٱعۡبُدِ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
٢
Indeed, We have sent down the Book to you ˹O Prophet˺ in truth, so worship Allah ˹alone˺, being sincerely devoted to Him.
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