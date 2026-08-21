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Az-Zumar 39:5 خلق السماوات والارض بالحق يكور الليل على النهار ويكور النهار على الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى الا هو العزيز الغفار ٥

Page 458 · Juz 23

خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يُكَوِّرُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُكَوِّرُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمًّىۗ
أَلَا
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٥
He created the heavens and the earth for a purpose. He wraps the night around the day, and wraps the day around the night. And He has subjected the sun and the moon, each orbiting for an appointed term. He is truly the Almighty, Most Forgiving.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah

Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He is the Sovereign and Controller alternating the night and day.

يُكَوِّرُ الَّيْـلَ عَلَى النَّهَـارِ وَيُكَوِّرُ النَّـهَارَ عَلَى الَّيْلِ

(He makes th

Evidence of the Power and Oneness of Allah

Allah tells us that He is the Creator of what is in the heavens and on earth, and what is between them. He i

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