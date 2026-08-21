خَلَقَ
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بِٱلۡحَقِّۖ
يُكَوِّرُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
عَلَى
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُكَوِّرُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
عَلَى
ٱلَّيۡلِۖ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمًّىۗ
أَلَا
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡغَفَّٰرُ
٥
He created the heavens and the earth for a purpose. He wraps the night around the day, and wraps the day around the night. And He has subjected the sun and the moon, each orbiting for an appointed term. He is truly the Almighty, Most Forgiving.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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