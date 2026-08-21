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Az-Zumar 39:3 الا لله الدين الخالص والذين اتخذوا من دونه اولياء ما نعبدهم الا ليقربونا الى الله زلفى ان الله يحكم بينهم في ما هم فيه يختلفون ان الله لا يهدي من هو كاذب كفار ٣

Page 458 · Juz 23

أَلَا
لِلَّهِ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡخَالِصُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّخَذُواْ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
مَا
نَعۡبُدُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
لِيُقَرِّبُونَآ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
فِي
مَا
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
مَنۡ
هُوَ
كَٰذِبٞ
كَفَّارٞ
٣
Indeed, sincere devotion is due ˹only˺ to Allah. As for those who take other lords besides Him, ˹saying,˺ “We worship them only so they may bring us closer to Allah,” surely Allah will judge between all1 regarding what they differed about. Allah certainly does not guide whoever persists in lying and disbelief.
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