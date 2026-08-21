أَلَا
لِلَّهِ
ٱلدِّينُ
ٱلۡخَالِصُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱتَّخَذُواْ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
أَوۡلِيَآءَ
مَا
نَعۡبُدُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
لِيُقَرِّبُونَآ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
زُلۡفَىٰٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَحۡكُمُ
بَيۡنَهُمۡ
فِي
مَا
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
يَخۡتَلِفُونَۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
مَنۡ
هُوَ
كَٰذِبٞ
كَفَّارٞ
٣
Indeed, sincere devotion is due ˹only˺ to Allah. As for those who take other lords besides Him, ˹saying,˺ “We worship them only so they may bring us closer to Allah,” surely Allah will judge between all1 regarding what they differed about. Allah certainly does not guide whoever persists in lying and disbelief.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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