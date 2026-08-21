إِن
تَكۡفُرُواْ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَنِيٌّ
عَنكُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يَرۡضَىٰ
لِعِبَادِهِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَۖ
وَإِن
تَشۡكُرُواْ
يَرۡضَهُ
لَكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُم
مَّرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَيُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٧
If you disbelieve, then ˹know that˺ Allah is truly not in need of you, nor does He approve of disbelief from His servants. But if you become grateful ˹through faith˺, He will appreciate that from you. No soul burdened with sin will bear the burden of another. Then to your Lord is your return, and He will inform you of what you used to do. He certainly knows best what is ˹hidden˺ in the heart.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Ayah in which Musa, peace be upon him, says:
إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ
("If you disbelieve, y…
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya…