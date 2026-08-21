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Az-Zumar 39:7 ان تكفروا فان الله غني عنكم ولا يرضى لعباده الكفر وان تشكروا يرضه لكم ولا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى ثم الى ربكم مرجعكم فينبيكم بما كنتم تعملون انه عليم بذات الصدور ٧

Page 459 · Juz 23

إِن
تَكۡفُرُواْ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَنِيٌّ
عَنكُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يَرۡضَىٰ
لِعِبَادِهِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَۖ
وَإِن
تَشۡكُرُواْ
يَرۡضَهُ
لَكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُم
مَّرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَيُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٧
If you disbelieve, then ˹know that˺ Allah is truly not in need of you, nor does He approve of disbelief from His servants. But if you become grateful ˹through faith˺, He will appreciate that from you. No soul burdened with sin will bear the burden of another. Then to your Lord is your return, and He will inform you of what you used to do. He certainly knows best what is ˹hidden˺ in the heart.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude

Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Ayah in which Musa, peace be upon him, says:

إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ

("If you disbelieve, y

Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude

Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya

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