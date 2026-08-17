An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧
Page 384 · Juz 20
وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
And ˹beware of˺ the Day the Trumpet will be blown, and all those in the heavens and all those on the earth will be horrified ˹to the point of death˺,1 except those Allah wills ˹to spare˺. And all will come before Him, fully humbled.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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