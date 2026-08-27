Al-Mursalat 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
Page 581 · Juz 29
هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
˹They will be told by Allah,˺ “This is the Day of ˹Final˺ Decision: We have gathered you along with earlier disbelievers ˹for punishment˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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