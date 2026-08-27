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Al-Mursalat 77:29 انطلقوا الى ما كنتم به تكذبون ٢٩

Page 581 · Juz 29

ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
مَا
كُنتُم
بِهِۦ
تُكَذِّبُونَ
٢٩
˹The disbelievers will be told,˺ “Proceed into that ˹Fire˺ which you used to deny!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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