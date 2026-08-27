Al-Mursalat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩
Page 581 · Juz 29
فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
So if you have a scheme ˹to save yourselves˺, then use it against Me.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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