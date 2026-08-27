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Al-Mursalat 77:39 فان كان لكم كيد فكيدون ٣٩

Page 581 · Juz 29

فَإِن
كَانَ
لَكُمۡ
كَيۡدٞ
فَكِيدُونِ
٣٩
So if you have a scheme ˹to save yourselves˺, then use it against Me.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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