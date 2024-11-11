November 11, 2024
Updated Word-by-Word Recitation Feature!Quran.com’s popular word-by-word recitation feature for Quranic words in Arabic has been updated, Alhamdulillah! Go to settings and ensure that word-by-word recitation is checked.
September 15, 2024
Introducing Quran.com Media Maker!Easily create and share custom Quranic videos and images in seconds!
September 15, 2024
Introducing the New Tajweed Mushaf!We are excited to announce the launch of our new and improved Tajweed Mushaf, designed to enhance your Quran reading experience.
September 15, 2024
New Learning Plan: The Iron Healing - Lessons & Reflections from Surah al-HadidThis new Learning Plan is based on the book The Iron Healing: Lessons & Reflections from Surah al-Hadid, is your gateway to engaging with the profound wisdoms and transformative lessons of this surah.
April 15, 2024
New Learning Plan: Maintaining Your MomentumIntroducing an easy-to-follow, inspirational Learning Plan designed to help you maintain the momentum of Ramadan all year round.
April 12, 2024
Introducing The Global Quranic CalendarThe Global Quranic Calendar is a reading schedule designed to encourage reflective reading of the entire Quran from the end of one Ramadan to the beginning of the next.
March 07, 2024
Quran.com Notification SystemWe’ve introduced an advanced notification system in an effort to help you stay engaged and committed to your Quran readings.
March 07, 2024
Take a tour of Quran.com!Take a moment to discover how you can get the most out of Quran.com.
March 07, 2024
Ayah-Level Notes & ReflectionsTake your Quran study to the next level with our new ayah-level note-taking feature.
February 19, 2024
Introducing Learning PlansIntroducing Learning Plans—our latest addition to the Quran Growth Journey!
May 15, 2023
Introducing: Quran Growth Journey, featuring Streaks!Build and maintain your Quran reading streaks by setting goals and tracking your progress over time!
February 11, 2023
Simplifying Word by Word and Audio SettingsAre you one of the ~82M users that clicks or taps a word to listen to its enunciation? Probably...
September 26, 2022
Introducing bookmarks collections!We are very happy to introduce the ability to group bookmarks under “collections”!
September 26, 2022
Introducing QuranReflect integration!We have just integrated with QuranReflect and insha’Allah this will help you understand and ponder over the Quran like never before!
August 27, 2022
Introducing User AccountsFinally user accounts are here!
December 27, 2021
Introducing A New Tafsir ExperienceNow it's easier than ever to read Tafsirs with the new experience
December 01, 2021
Welcome to Quran.com Beta!Welcome to the pre-release preview of the new Quran.com