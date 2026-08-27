Al-Mursalat 77:37 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٣٧
Page 581 · Juz 29
وَيۡلٞ
يَوۡمَئِذٖ
لِّلۡمُكَذِّبِينَ
٣٧
Woe on that Day to the deniers!
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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