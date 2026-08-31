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67. Al-Mulk

The Sovereignty

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
67:1
تبارك الذي بيده الملك وهو على كل شيء قدير ١
تَبَـٰرَكَ ٱلَّذِى بِيَدِهِ ٱلْمُلْكُ وَهُوَ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَىْءٍۢ قَدِيرٌ ١

١

Blessed is the One in Whose Hands rests all authority. And He is Most Capable of everything.
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