Al-Mursalat 77:31 لا ظليل ولا يغني من اللهب ٣١
Page 581 · Juz 29
لَّا
ظَلِيلٖ
وَلَا
يُغۡنِي
مِنَ
ٱللَّهَبِ
٣١
providing neither coolness nor shelter from the flames.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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