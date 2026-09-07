ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡتَمِعُونَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فَيَتَّبِعُونَ
أَحۡسَنَهُۥٓۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٨
他们倾听言语而从其至美的。这些人已受真主的引导，这些人确是有理智的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas…
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Thos…