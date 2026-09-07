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Az-Zumar 39:18 الذين يستمعون القول فيتبعون احسنه اولايك الذين هداهم الله واولايك هم اولو الالباب ١٨

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ٱلَّذِينَ
يَسۡتَمِعُونَ
ٱلۡقَوۡلَ
فَيَتَّبِعُونَ
أَحۡسَنَهُۥٓۚ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
هَدَىٰهُمُ
ٱللَّهُۖ
وَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
١٨
他们倾听言语而从其至美的。这些人已受真主的引导，这些人确是有理智的。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Thos

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