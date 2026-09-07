وَأُمِرۡتُ
لِأَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
١٢
我奉命为首先顺从的人。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…