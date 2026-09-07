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Az-Zumar 39:12 وامرت لان اكون اول المسلمين ١٢

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وَأُمِرۡتُ
لِأَنۡ
أَكُونَ
أَوَّلَ
ٱلۡمُسۡلِمِينَ
١٢
我奉命为首先顺从的人。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

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