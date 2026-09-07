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Az-Zumar 39:10 قل يا عباد الذين امنوا اتقوا ربكم للذين احسنوا في هاذه الدنيا حسنة وارض الله واسعة انما يوفى الصابرون اجرهم بغير حساب ١٠

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قُلۡ
يَٰعِبَادِ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡۚ
لِلَّذِينَ
أَحۡسَنُواْ
فِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
حَسَنَةٞۗ
وَأَرۡضُ
ٱللَّهِ
وَٰسِعَةٌۗ
إِنَّمَا
يُوَفَّى
ٱلصَّٰبِرُونَ
أَجۡرَهُم
بِغَيۡرِ
حِسَابٖ
١٠
你说：我的信道的众仆啊！你们当敬畏你们的主。在今世行善者，得享美报。真主的地面是宽广的；惟有坚忍的人，得享受完全的、无量的报酬。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

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Notes placeholders