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Az-Zumar 39:13 قل اني اخاف ان عصيت ربي عذاب يوم عظيم ١٣

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قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
إِنۡ
عَصَيۡتُ
رَبِّي
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
عَظِيمٖ
١٣
你说：倘若我违抗我的主，我的确畏惧重大日的刑罚。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

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