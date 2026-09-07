قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
إِنۡ
عَصَيۡتُ
رَبِّي
عَذَابَ
يَوۡمٍ
عَظِيمٖ
١٣
你说：倘若我违抗我的主，我的确畏惧重大日的刑罚。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…