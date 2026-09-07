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Az-Zumar 39:11 قل اني امرت ان اعبد الله مخلصا له الدين ١١

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قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
١١
你说：我确已奉命崇拜真主，而且忠心顺服他。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.

قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ

(Say: "O My

The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity

Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi

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