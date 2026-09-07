قُلۡ
إِنِّيٓ
أُمِرۡتُ
أَنۡ
أَعۡبُدَ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
١١
你说：我确已奉命崇拜真主，而且忠心顺服他。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedience and have Taqwa of Him.
قُلْ يعِبَادِ الَّذِينَ ءَامَنُواْ اتَّقُواْ رَبَّكُمْ لِلَّذِينَ أَحْسَنُواْ فِى هَـذِهِ الدُّنْيَا حَسَنَةٌ
(Say: "O My…
The Command for Taqwa, Emigration and to worship Him alone with all Sincerity
Allah commands His believing servants to remain steadfast in their obedi…