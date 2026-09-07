قُلِ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعۡبُدُ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُۥ
دِينِي
١٤
你说：我只崇拜真主，而且诚心归顺他。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…