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Az-Zumar 39:14 قل الله اعبد مخلصا له ديني ١٤

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قُلِ
ٱللَّهَ
أَعۡبُدُ
مُخۡلِصٗا
لَّهُۥ
دِينِي
١٤
你说：我只崇拜真主，而且诚心归顺他。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

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