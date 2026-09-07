لَهُم
مِّن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِهِمۡ
ظُلَلٞۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
يُخَوِّفُ
ٱللَّهُ
بِهِۦ
عِبَادَهُۥۚ
يَٰعِبَادِ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
١٦
他们的上面，有层层的火；他们的下面，也有层层的火。那是真主用以恫吓他的众仆的。我的众仆啊！你们当敬畏我。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…