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Az-Zumar 39:15 فاعبدوا ما شيتم من دونه قل ان الخاسرين الذين خسروا انفسهم واهليهم يوم القيامة الا ذالك هو الخسران المبين ١٥

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فَٱعۡبُدُواْ
مَا
شِئۡتُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَأَهۡلِيهِمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
أَلَا
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡخُسۡرَانُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٥
你们要舍他而崇拜什么，就崇拜什么吧！你说：亏折的人，确是复活日丧失自身和眷属的。真的，那确是明显的亏折。
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ

(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition

Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah

Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'

إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى

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