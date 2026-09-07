فَٱعۡبُدُواْ
مَا
شِئۡتُم
مِّن
دُونِهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَأَهۡلِيهِمۡ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِۗ
أَلَا
ذَٰلِكَ
هُوَ
ٱلۡخُسۡرَانُ
ٱلۡمُبِينُ
١٥
你们要舍他而崇拜什么，就崇拜什么吧！你说：亏折的人，确是复活日丧失自身和眷属的。真的，那确是明显的亏折。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى عَذَابَ يَوْمٍ عَظِيمٍ
(Verily, if I disobey my Lord, I am afraid of the torment of a great Day.) meaning the Day of Resurrection. This is a condition…
Creating Fear of the Punishment of Allah
Allah `says, say O Muhammad, even though you are the Messenger of Allah ﷺ:'
إِنِّى أَخَافُ إِنْ عَصَيْتُ رَبِّى…