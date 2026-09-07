وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱجۡتَنَبُواْ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتَ
أَن
يَعۡبُدُوهَا
وَأَنَابُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰۚ
فَبَشِّرۡ
عِبَادِ
١٧
那远离崇拜恶魔，而归依真主者，得闻佳音。你向我的仆人们报喜吧！
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas…
Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father
وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا
(Thos…