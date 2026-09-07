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Az-Zumar 39:17 والذين اجتنبوا الطاغوت ان يعبدوها وانابوا الى الله لهم البشرى فبشر عباد ١٧

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وَٱلَّذِينَ
ٱجۡتَنَبُواْ
ٱلطَّٰغُوتَ
أَن
يَعۡبُدُوهَا
وَأَنَابُوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمُ
ٱلۡبُشۡرَىٰۚ
فَبَشِّرۡ
عِبَادِ
١٧
那远离崇拜恶魔，而归依真主者，得闻佳音。你向我的仆人们报喜吧！
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Those who avoid At-Taghut by not worshipping them) was revealed concerning Zayd bin `Amr bin Nufayl and Abu Dharr and Salman Al-Farisi, may Allah be pleas

Good News for the Righteous `Abdur-Rahman bin Zayd bin Aslam said, narrating from his father

وَالَّذِينَ اجْتَنَبُواْ الطَّـغُوتَ أَن يَعْبُدُوهَا

(Thos

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