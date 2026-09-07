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Az-Zumar 39:9 امن هو قانت اناء الليل ساجدا وقايما يحذر الاخرة ويرجو رحمة ربه قل هل يستوي الذين يعلمون والذين لا يعلمون انما يتذكر اولو الالباب ٩

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أَمَّنۡ
هُوَ
قَٰنِتٌ
ءَانَآءَ
ٱلَّيۡلِ
سَاجِدٗا
وَقَآئِمٗا
يَحۡذَرُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةَ
وَيَرۡجُواْ
رَحۡمَةَ
رَبِّهِۦۗ
قُلۡ
هَلۡ
يَسۡتَوِي
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَۗ
إِنَّمَا
يَتَذَكَّرُ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٩
（景况更好的，是你呢？）还是在夜间专心事主，叩头立正，谨防后世，希望主恩的人呢？你说：有知识的与无知识的相等吗？惟有理智的人能觉悟。
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阅读《古兰经注》

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal

Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up rivals to Him' They are not equal before Allah, as He says:

لَيْسُواْ سَوَآءً مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَـبِ أُمَّةٌ قَآئِمَةٌ يَتْلُونَ ءَايَـتِ اللَّهِ ءَا

The Obedient and the Sinner are not equal

Allah says, `is the one who is like this equal to one who associates others in worship with Allah and sets up

更多经注
Notes placeholders