۞ وَإِذَا
مَسَّ
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
ضُرّٞ
دَعَا
رَبَّهُۥ
مُنِيبًا
إِلَيۡهِ
ثُمَّ
إِذَا
خَوَّلَهُۥ
نِعۡمَةٗ
مِّنۡهُ
نَسِيَ
مَا
كَانَ
يَدۡعُوٓاْ
إِلَيۡهِ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَجَعَلَ
لِلَّهِ
أَندَادٗا
لِّيُضِلَّ
عَن
سَبِيلِهِۦۚ
قُلۡ
تَمَتَّعۡ
بِكُفۡرِكَ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكَ
مِنۡ
أَصۡحَٰبِ
ٱلنَّارِ
٨
遭遇患难的时候，祈祷他的主，而归依他。然后，他赏赐他一种恩惠的时候，他就忘却以前曾祈求真主解除患难，而且为他树立若干匹敌，以致别人迷失真主的大道。你说：你暂时享受你的不信吧！你必定是居住火狱的。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Ayah in which Musa, peace be upon him, says:
إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ
("If you disbelieve, y…
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya…