إِن
تَكۡفُرُواْ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
غَنِيٌّ
عَنكُمۡۖ
وَلَا
يَرۡضَىٰ
لِعِبَادِهِ
ٱلۡكُفۡرَۖ
وَإِن
تَشۡكُرُواْ
يَرۡضَهُ
لَكُمۡۗ
وَلَا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰۚ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُم
مَّرۡجِعُكُمۡ
فَيُنَبِّئُكُم
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِذَاتِ
ٱلصُّدُورِ
٧
如果你们忘恩，那末，真主确是无求于你们的，他不喜悦他的众仆忘恩负义。如果你们感谢，那末，他喜悦你们的感谢。一个负罪的人，不负别人的罪。然后，你们只归于你们的主，他要将你们的行为告诉你们。他确是全知心事者。
阅读《古兰经注》
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
更多经注
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Ayah in which Musa, peace be upon him, says:
إِن تَكْفُرُواْ أَنتُمْ وَمَن فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِيعًا فَإِنَّ اللَّهَ لَغَنِىٌّ حَمِيدٌ
("If you disbelieve, y…
Allah hates Disbelief and is pleased with Gratitude
Allah tells us that He is Independent and has no need of anything in creation. This is like the Aya…